Kiwanis Club of Wilmington to hold annual pancake breakfast fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will be hosting its 49th Annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend.

Organizers hope to raise several thousand dollars to continue funding a myriad of service projects across the Cape Fear, a mission that started in 1920.

- Advertisement -

“October is the beginning of our 100-year anniversary for Kiwanis in Southeastern North Carolina serving children,” said Tom Lamont, President of the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington. “We began serving Brigade Boys Club at that time, of course it is now Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs, we have been supporting them for 100 years and the Kiwanis have always been involved in the community.”

Some of the group’s other community outreach projects include providing scholarships at Cape Fear Community College & UNC Wilmington, as well as supporting the Boys & Girls Home of NC at Lake Waccamaw, Terrific Kids Program, Key Clubs and Cribs for Kids.

The annual all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast will be Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6:30 AM – 12:00 PM inside the J.T. Hoggard High School cafeteria on Shipyard Boulevard.

“You can come in, enjoy the camaraderie of your family and friends — a lot of folks come and say ‘I haven’t see you in about a year’ — its sort of like a reunion,” Lamont said.

You may eat in, take out or drive up for service.

Advance tickets may be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member, Key Club members at Emsley A. Laney High School or Eugene Ashley High School, and from Jr. ROTC Cadets at J.T. Hoggard High School. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $6.

Lamont says the reason he and his fellow chapter members plan and host fundraisers like this is simple.

“Its about serving children and our kids are our future,” he said.