Musk gives $1M to tree-planting drive inspired by YouTuber

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he’ll donate $1 million worth of trees to help a tree-planting drive that was inspired by a well-known YouTube star in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the effort is called #TeamTrees. Money that’s donated goes to the Arbor Day Foundation. One dollar equals one tree planting.

The effort started in May when North Carolina YouTuber MrBeast was challenged by fans to plant 20 million trees to celebrate hitting 20 million subscribers. Other YouTubers have since joined in.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he’d join the effort to plant trees in forests of high need around the globe.

He tweeted that the effort “sounds legit, will donate 1M trees.”