New Hanover girls tennis advances to first State Championship

By
Tanner Barth
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School girls tennis team took a 4-2 lead into the doubles matches on Wednesday night and came out on top against East Chapel Hill in the NCHSAA State semi-finals., 6-2.

The Wildcats become the first Wilmington high school boys or girls tennis team to make it to the state title match. New Hanover avenged a loss to East Chapel Hill in last years semi-final round.

New Hanover will take on Charlotte Catholic Saturday in the NCHSAA Class 3A State Championship. The title match will be held at the Burlington Tennis Center at 9:30 a.m. The Cougars are undefeated on the season at 20-0.

Below, are the final results from Wednesday’s match between New Hanover and East Chapel Hill.

Match Name Name Set 1 Set 2 Set 3
1 Singles Peyton Philemon (Fr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) Def. Maddie Moore (So.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) 6-0 6-0
2 Singles Mary Davis Thompson (Jr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) Def. Ingrid Mast (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) 6-3 6-1
3 Singles Christina Gao (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) Def. Frances Coleman (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) 6-2 4-6 0-0 (10-5)
4 Singles Owen Soccorso (Fr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) Def. Mary Archer Boyd (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) 7-6 (7-2) 6-0
5 Singles Sara Frances Butler (So.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) Def. Margaret Nelson (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) 6-4 6-4
6 Singles Ann McBryde Barker (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) Def. Asha Sata (So.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) 6-3 6-0
1 Doubles Peyton Philemon (Fr.) &Frances Coleman (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) Def. Maddie Moore (So.) &Ingrid Mast (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) 8-1
3 Doubles Mary Archer Boyd (Sr.) &Ann McBryde Barker (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC) Def. Owen Soccorso (Fr.) &Asha Sata (So.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC) 8-5

