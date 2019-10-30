New Hanover girls tennis advances to first State Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School girls tennis team took a 4-2 lead into the doubles matches on Wednesday night and came out on top against East Chapel Hill in the NCHSAA State semi-finals., 6-2.
The Wildcats become the first Wilmington high school boys or girls tennis team to make it to the state title match. New Hanover avenged a loss to East Chapel Hill in last years semi-final round.
New Hanover will take on Charlotte Catholic Saturday in the NCHSAA Class 3A State Championship. The title match will be held at the Burlington Tennis Center at 9:30 a.m. The Cougars are undefeated on the season at 20-0.
Below, are the final results from Wednesday’s match between New Hanover and East Chapel Hill.
|Match
|Name
|Name
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|1 Singles
|Peyton Philemon (Fr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|Def.
|Maddie Moore (So.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|6-0
|6-0
|2 Singles
|Mary Davis Thompson (Jr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|Def.
|Ingrid Mast (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|6-3
|6-1
|3 Singles
|Christina Gao (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|Def.
|Frances Coleman (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|6-2
|4-6
|0-0 (10-5)
|4 Singles
|Owen Soccorso (Fr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|Def.
|Mary Archer Boyd (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|7-6 (7-2)
|6-0
|5 Singles
|Sara Frances Butler (So.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|Def.
|Margaret Nelson (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|6-4
|6-4
|6 Singles
|Ann McBryde Barker (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|Def.
|Asha Sata (So.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|6-3
|6-0
|1 Doubles
|Peyton Philemon (Fr.) &Frances Coleman (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|Def.
|Maddie Moore (So.) &Ingrid Mast (Jr.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|8-1
|3 Doubles
|Mary Archer Boyd (Sr.) &Ann McBryde Barker (Sr.)New Hanover (Wilmington, NC)
|Def.
|Owen Soccorso (Fr.) &Asha Sata (So.)East Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)
|8-5