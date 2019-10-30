New Hanover girls tennis advances to first State Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School girls tennis team took a 4-2 lead into the doubles matches on Wednesday night and came out on top against East Chapel Hill in the NCHSAA State semi-finals., 6-2.

The Wildcats become the first Wilmington high school boys or girls tennis team to make it to the state title match. New Hanover avenged a loss to East Chapel Hill in last years semi-final round.

New Hanover will take on Charlotte Catholic Saturday in the NCHSAA Class 3A State Championship. The title match will be held at the Burlington Tennis Center at 9:30 a.m. The Cougars are undefeated on the season at 20-0.

Below, are the final results from Wednesday’s match between New Hanover and East Chapel Hill.