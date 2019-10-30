North Carolina House begins to advance $257M hurricane aid bill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina legislators are aiming to locate more funds to help with the recovery from three recent hurricanes, with an emphasis on lessening damages in future storms.

The House budget-writing committee voted on Wednesday for a bill that would allocate $257 million from state coffers for disaster recovery. Nearly $110 million would pay state government’s portion for matching federal funds to respond to hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Dorian.

Tens of millions of dollars would help state and local governments with long-term planning and “resiliency” efforts. The bill now heading to the House floor also would carry out another committee’s recommendations for a state program criticized for slow distribution of federal housing funds.

A bill sponsor says aid details likely won’t be worked out with the Senate until next month.