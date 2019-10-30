Police searching for driver in hit and run crash on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for a driver that caused a rollover crash and then took off on October 21st.

Wilmington police put a posted on twitter saying they are looking for a 1997-2002 white or light colored Buick Century. Police expect the vehicle to have front grille damage and a damaged or missing bumper.

HIT & RUN: Police need your help locating this vehicle or its driver. The suspect vehicle was involved in a hit and run on October 21 near Carolina Beach Rd. The vehicle is a 1997 – 2002 white or light colored Buick Century. pic.twitter.com/P5CHiSuwkX — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) October 30, 2019

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should call the Wilmington Police Department.