Police searching for driver in hit and run crash on Carolina Beach Road

WWAY News
October 21, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for a driver that caused a rollover crash and then took off on October 21st. 

Wilmington police put a posted on twitter saying they are looking for a 1997-2002 white or light colored Buick Century. Police expect the vehicle to have front grille damage and a damaged or missing bumper.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should call the Wilmington Police Department.

