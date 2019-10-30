Protect your kids from underage drinking at Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The statewide organization Talk It Out NC says nearly 50 percent of 18-24-year-olds hosted or attended a Halloween party last year and more than half of all U.S. households planned to include alcohol in their celebrations. With alcohol this abundant, there are many reasons for parents to fear Halloween.

Unfortunately those fears are not unfounded. Often, drinks are camouflaged and can look like cotton candy or gummy bears. Parents should have conversations with their kids before they are presented with these dangers in disguise.

In addition to drinking, drunk driving is also a big concern. Forty-four percent of all traffic fatalities between 2012 and 2016 occurred on Halloween. Talk It Out is sharing some safety tips for parents and their kids so everyone can have a fun and safe holiday.

Don’t be Scared…Be Prepared!

1. Get details and check in with your teen

2. Host the party (properly)

3. Be alert while trolling for treats

4. Talk It Out – have a conversation about alcohol

“Halloween can be scarier than just ghosts and ghouls. This is a big drinking season for kids,” says Deputy Director of Education and Outreach for the ABC Commission Jim Van Hecke. “We want parents to know that they can turn this tempting season into a valuable conversation.”

