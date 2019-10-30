Wilmington Police seize guns, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police seized several guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition during a routine traffic stop over the weekend.

Police say they not only stopped someone from speeding, but they also got stolen guns off the streets.

Captain Kathy Cochran says the suspect, Uriel “Jovany” Rosalez, is a Surenos 13 gang member who is originally from California.

Police stopped Rosalez Saturday on Burnett Boulevard for speeding. Officers found an open container of alcohol and smelled marijuana inside the car.

Officers then searched the car and seized a pistol loaded with an extended magazine, two AR-15 rifles, 20 loaded magazines and body armor. Two of those guns were stolen.

They also took more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, a blue bandanna and a face mask.

Cochran says this was a huge seizure.

“It’s impressive, you know,” Cochran said. “I get a little concerned when I see these kinds of weapons on the street. It’s an impressive seizure by a police officer on a traffic stop. You never know what a traffic stop is going to turn into.”

Rosalez faces multiple counts of possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving to endanger, open container in passenger area and window tinting violation.

Cochran says they have a very limited history of the Surenos 13 gang in Wilmington.

Rosalez is being held in the New Hanover County Jail on a $150,000 bond.