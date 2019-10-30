Woman says teen hugged her after trying to rob her at NC park

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A woman said she was running in a north Charlotte park Monday when a teenager grabbed her from behind, pointed a gun at her and tried to rob her.

Lucinda said she was running around 4:40 p.m. in Nevin Park when someone came up behind her and grabbed her backside.

“I was doing the normal run, I’ve run in this park like for 17 years,” Lucinda said. “I thought it was someone playing a joke or something, so I pushed him and then, that’s when I pushed, and he grabbed me by my arm and pointed the gun at me, and he was like demanding money.”

When she saw how young the face behind the gun was, she said the mother in her kicked in and something remarkable happened.

“I’m like, ‘Buddy, you don’t want to do this. You don’t want to end up the rest of your life in jail,'” Lucinda said. “Right after that it’s like, ‘You’re right ma’am, I’m sorry.’ He just hugged me and left.”

