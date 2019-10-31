5th Quarter Team of the Week: South Brunswick Cougars

SOUTHPORT,NC (WWAY)–It was a rough start to conference play for the South Brunswick High School football team. The Cougars lost two their first two games by a combined six points, but things finally clicked last Friday night. South Brunswick went on the road and shutout Laney 28-0 to earn this weeks 5th Quarter Team of the Week.

“It was good to see a positive reaction to adversity and come out on the right end of it for us,”said South Brunswick head coach Rocky Lewis.

It was the first Mideastern Conference win for the Cougars after beginning conference play 0-4. They used the hurt of two close losses to propel them into becoming a better football team.

“Those losses they gave us more fuel and we practiced harder every single day,”said Cougar junior Miguel Miller. “I think all of that hard work is paying off for us.”

South Brunswick will see if they can keep the train rolling this week, as they are set to host the Ashley Screamin’ Eagles in their final home game. It will be the second time this season that the two teams have played. South Brunswick came out with the 10-6 win back on September 13th.

Ashley is still looking for their first win of the season, so the Cougars know they will be in for a dog fight.

“I think it is going to help us already playing them, but they have fixed some thing since the beginning of the season,”says South Brunswick senior John Porter. “It’s going to be a tough challenge against them, but I think we can get it done.”

South Brunswick still has an outside chance to make the playoff if they can win out with Ashley and West Brunswick on the schedule. Their focus isn’t on that as they head into week 10 though, it’s squarely on the Screamin’ Eagles.

“We have to focus on this game because this one comes first,”said Lewis. “Nothing is a possibility unless Friday night is a success.”

South Brunswick and Ashley will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night in Southport.