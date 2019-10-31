Cape Fear Fair and Expo starts Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the fair, all your friends are there! The Cape Fear Fair and Expo kicks off this weekend.

There are several rides, food, and plenty of family activities. Crews have been setting up since last week.

The fair starts Friday and will last until Sunday, November 10th at the Wilmington International Airport.

Fair Manager Skip Watkins says all rides came from the North Carolina State Fair. He says these rides are for people of all ages.

Watkins says there will be more than 200 animals in the livestock exhibit, and special art performances from locals.

This is Watkins’ 31st year being involved in county fair. He says it allows people to have fun without spending a lot of money.

“This is a way to kind of remember yesterday, have a good family time, but the biggest thing is just very economical and the heritage,” Watkins said.

The fair is for anyone who wants to come and have fun.

“We’ve got arts and crafts, we’ve got a whole farm equipment, we’ve got tractors, so I mean how many people get to walk around goats and chickens?”

You can buy tickets here or at the gate.