Tickets for Enchanted Airlie go on sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are fast approaching and that means Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie will be open soon.

Enchanted Airlie brings to life 35-acres of night-time forest with more than one million sparkling lights, holiday displays, and seasonal music.

The walking trails offer an indoor visit with Santa, plus food and beverage vendors with hot chocolate, coffee, popcorn, cookies, unique local brews, and more.

For 19 evenings this year, including Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30 during flotilla week, and every night Dec. 6 thru 22. There are two event times per night, 5-7 PM, and 7-9 PM.

Enchanted Airlie tickets are available on the Airlie Gardens website, or Blockade Runner guests may contact the hotel to make arrangements.

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 15th year for Enchanted Airlie,” said Janine Powell of Airlie Gardens. “Each year, we sell out faster and faster, and this year we’re approaching the half-million mark for cumulative attendance.”

Proceeds from Enchanted Airlie benefit the preservation and improvement of New Hanover County’s historic Airlie Gardens.

Go here to make reservations