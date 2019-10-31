EndALS Fundraiser supports research, local patient on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Like Cancer, ALS can affect anyone. ALS is a disease that attacks cells in the body that control movement. It makes the brain stop talking to the muscles, causing increased paralysis over time. Ultimately, ALS patients become prisoners within their own bodies, unable to eat, breathe, or move on their own. Their mind, however, often remains sharp so they are aware of what’s happening.

On Saturday the Cape Fear is coming together to support IamALS, a patient founded and led organization that advocates on behalf of ALS patients.

- Advertisement -

There will be a Cornhole Tournament, Silent Auction, and 50/50 raffle. ALES for ALS will also be representing their ALS beer. All proceeds from from the tournament, auction, raffle, beer and food sales will benefit IamALS.

The fun starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and runs till 3 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Brewery in Wilmington.

Get more info by clicking here.