Man arrested in downtown Wilmington shooting that left one injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a man for the shooting that happened earlier this week near a downtown Wilmington marina, according to Wilmington Police.

Police say Genowell Caquam McKoy, 41, has been arrested and charged.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 900-block of Nutt Street near Port City Marina.

When police arrived, they say they found a man shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

McKoy is charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He received a $20,000 secured bond.