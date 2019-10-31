Neighbors bothered by drones flying near their houses late at night

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — People in one Greensboro neighborhood are complaining about drones flying late at night close to their homes.
“It sounds like a very loud vacuum cleaner. It gets louder the closer it gets,” Kelly Mattison said.
Hearing the late-night buzzing is now normal outside of her window on Bayberry Lane.
“I was like, ‘What was that?’ and [my husband’s] like, ‘Sounds like a drone,'” she said. “He went outside to look for it but couldn’t find it.”
“It’s kind of freaky that it’s just hanging outside your bedroom,” she said.
While the noise is unbearable for her, she says she’s more worried about her safety.