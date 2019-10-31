Police: Pot-laced candy was likely bound for college parties

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’ve seized about 200 pot-laced pieces of candy.

Greenville police said the candy was likely intended to be sold at college parties and not handed out to children.

The Greenville Daily Reflector reported Thursday that police had seized a bunch of Nerds Rope. The gummy candy had been infused with THC, which is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

Greenville police said they arrested a South Carolina man after getting a tip. Police said that 21-year-old Owen Lee McKinney faces charges of possession with intent to sell and carrying a concealed weapon.

It’s unclear if he has hired a lawyer. No one answered at a phone that was listed for McKinney on Thursday.