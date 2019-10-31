Quick starts propels Hoggard volleyball into the State Quarterfinals

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard High School volleyball came out on fire on Thursday night and it led them to the four set win over Panther Creek in the 3rd round of the NCHSAA Class 4A Playoffs, (25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21).

Martin-Maine Wrangell once again led the Vikings offense with a team high 18 kills in the win. The win moves Hoggard into the Class 4A State Quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

The Vikings will now host the No.3 seed Green Hope on Saturday. The Falcons have won three straight NCHSAA State Championships. First serve between Hoggard and Green Hope is set for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.