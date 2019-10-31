Reward up to $30K for stepdaughter of missing UFC fighter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) — A reward is up to $30,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.

The president of the mixed martial arts fighting league, Dana White, tweeted a video saying he’s offering $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

Please share. If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/v5xPpIVZHq — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2019

- Advertisement -

The money is in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by the state of Alabama, where the college student was reported missing a week ago from the town of Auburn.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts, and the reward is for information leading to a conviction.

Related Article: Deputies looking for missing Brunswick teen last seen leaving for school

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24. Police later found her damaged car in Montgomery, about 55 miles away.