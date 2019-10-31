Second half goal leads New Hanover boys soccer to MEC title

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover boys soccer team scored a goal on a penalty kick off the leg of junior Selden Baldwin on Thursday night to beat Hoggard 2-1 and claim the Mideastern Conference Championship.

New Hanover got the scoring started in the 12th minute as Griffith Waren’s throw in found the head of Charlie Letson to make it 1-0 Wildcats. Hoggard would respond right before the half as Saul Juarez-Salgado found the back of the net for the equalizer in the 35th minute.

New Hanover will receive the conferences No.1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. Even with the loss on Thursday night Hoggard will still be the MEC’s top 4A seed in the state tournament. The NCHSAA State tournament brackets will be released on Monday afternoon.