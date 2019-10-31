Some cities reschedule Halloween trick-or-treating due to weather

(CNN) — Happy Halloween! Welcome to the national day to celebrate all things spooky and scary.

This year, however, the weather isn’t looking too friendly for everyone’s favorite spooky holiday.

Rain is in the forecast for much of the East, while parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes are scheduled to get snow.

There’s been a lot of talk in some towns about rescheduling trick-or-treating.

Spencer, West Virginia switched it to Saturday on account of the weather.

Nelsonville, Ohio and Muncie, Indiana moved their Halloween celebrations to Friday.

Other towns and cities such as Hammonton, New Jersey decided to change Halloween to Wednesday.

But not everyone is on board with the rescheduled dates.

In a piece for NJ.com, a journalist compared rescheduling Halloween due to rain, to rescheduling Christmas because of a blizzard.