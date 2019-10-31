Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans files for divorce

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jenelle Evans is moving on from her husband, David Eason, after a tumultuous year.

The 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star took to social media on Thursday to share her decision with her fans.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she began. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life.”

She went on to say that time away from Teen Mom 2 since her firing in May has allowed her to reexamine her life and choices.

Jenelle was fired by MTV this past May after reports surfaced that David had shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, after David claimed the animal bit their 2-year-old daughter.

