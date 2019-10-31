These dentists want to buy back your Halloween candy

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Some North Carolina dentist offices are giving kids a chance to turn a profit on their Halloween candy and do their teeth a favor.

Bozart Family Dentistry in Wilmington is paying patients $1 for every pound of Halloween candy, up to 5 pounds. All candy will be sent to troops overseas. Bring your candy to either location Nov 2, Saturday 9 a.m. till noon.

In Pender County, Surf City Dental is hosting their 9th annual Candy Buy Back from November 1-8.

Bring your candy for $2 a pound, up to five pounds, during business hours on Nov. 4 and 5. Their candy will also go to troops.