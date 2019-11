NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thursday was Halloween night, and we were out with some of the ghosts and goblins of New Hanover County to see how their trick-or-treating activities went.

Whether the kids of the Cape Fear spent the holiday as a hot dog or a princess, a cop or a ninja turtle, everyone tonight agreed – it’s all about the sweet treats you get along the way.

- Advertisement -

To see all the festivities from the holiday, watch the full story on Halloween night.