UNCW Women’s Soccer puts 5 on All-CAA teams

RICHMOND,VA (UNCW Sports)–UNCW junior goalkeeper Sydney Schneider has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year in a vote of the league’s 10 head coaches.

Schneider, the inaugural recipient of the award, also earned First-Team All-CAA honors to headline a group of five Seahawks recognized by the conference.

The Seahawks, 10-5-1 overall and 6-2-1 in the CAA, begin their quest at the program’s second CAA title on Friday, Nov. 1, when they face James Madison in a 1 p.m. quarterfinal game at Delaware’s Grant Stadium.

Senior defender Baley Edwards joined Schneider on the All-CAA First Team, while junior forward Audrey Harding and redshirt sophomore midfielder Morgan Nanni earned Second-Team All-CAA distinction. Freshman forward Emily Moxley made the CAA’s All-Rookie Team.

After spending the summer serving as the starting goalkeeper for Jamaica in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Schneider returned to her UNCW squad and did not miss a beat, starting all 16 games for Coach Chris Neal ‘s squad. The Dayton, N.J., product has authored a 0.94 goals against average while stopping 76.6 percent of the shots she has faced.

Schneider was named the CAA’s Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 14 after leading the Seahawks to back-to-back shutouts against William & Mary and Drexel. She has registered nine shutouts in her career, including five this season, posting 130 saves in 43 appearances.

Edwards anchored a stingy UNCW defensive unit that has allowed just 15 goals in 16 games, tying for the fewest in the CAA. The Wilmington, N.C., product helped the Seahawks defeat James Madison by a 2-0 margin last Thursday when she scored her first goal of the season in the second half off an assist from senior defender Ashley Johnson .

A four-year starter for the Seahawks, Edwards has tallied nine goals with six assists and started 64-of-67 games in her career.

Harding, from Akron, Ohio, received her first All-CAA honor after netting six goals with five assists during the regular season. She earned CAA Offensive Player of the Week plaudits on Sept. 16 after posting a two-goal, two-assist effort in a 5-1 victory over Middle Tennessee. She also contributed two goals in an Aug. 29 victory over Coastal Carolina.

A starter in 11-of-15 games this season, Harding has fashioned nine goals with nine assists in her career.

Nanni, meanwhile, has been a key member of the Seahawks’ offensive efforts by contributing five goals with two assists this season. The Raleigh, N.C., product has started 15-of-16 games and earned All-Tournament Team honors at the Charleston Under Armour Invitational after a two-goal performance in the Seahawks’ 3-0 win over Stephen F. Austin.

In addition, Nanni netted the game-winning marker in a 2-0 victory over Northeastern on Sept. 29 and contributed goals against Drexel and VCU. She has tallied nine goals with four assists over the last two seasons.

Moxley has made an immediate impact on the Seahawks’ offense in her rookie year and enters the CAA Tournament as the team’s leading scorer with five goals and eight assists. The Cary, N.C., native was recognized by the CAA three times during the regular season, including a pair of Rookie of the Week accolades.

Moxley opened her career by earning CAA Offensive Player of the Week honors following a goal in each of the Seahawks’ wins against Furman and Stephen F. Austin at the Charleston Under Armour Invitational. She was also a two-time CAA Rookie of the Week selection while tallying two goals with five assists in league play.