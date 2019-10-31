WPD: Parking lot hit and run racks up $28K in damage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have charged a Wilmington man for a hit and run that caused in an estimated $28,000 in damage.

Wilmington Police Department says it happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

According to WPD, Homero Segura Jr. was driving north on Montclair Drive in a Dodge Ram truck when he crashed through some small trees, a chain link fence, and a wooden fence before hitting with two unoccupied, parked car and then drove off.

Following the crash, a witness reportedly searched for the suspect and found the Dodge sitting in the parking lot of a furniture store on S. College Road, unoccupied, with heavy front-end damage.

Segura Jr. was borrowing the Dodge, which police say suffered an estimated $15,000 in damage during the crash. The other cars were both totaled, each receiving an estimated $5,000 in damage. Damage to the fences and trees is estimated at $3,000.

Segura Jr. is charged with hit and run leave scene with property damage and reckless driving to endanger.