3 year anniversary of Mason Richardson’s death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It has been three years since 2-year-old Mason Richardson was killed in a car accident in Wilmington.

On November 1, 2016, Jonathan Hayes rear-ended a car carrying Mason and his family. Hayes was later found guilty of second degree murder in Mason’s death.

- Advertisement -

Loved ones gathered at the intersection of Oleander Dr. and Independence Blvd., the spot Mason died, to remember him.

Mason’s birthday was also in November. His family says they’re planning another event to honor him over the weekend.