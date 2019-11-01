Annual breakfast celebrates Cape Fear philanthropic work by nonprofits, individuals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Celebrating and recognizing the accomplishments of local nonprofits is the primary purpose of the National Philanthropy Day Awards which will be held mid-November.

National Philanthropy Day began in 1986 and has since been adopted by state and local Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters around the country.

On November 13, the Cape Fear Chapter of the AFP will host a breakfast honoring local businesses, organizations and individuals making an impact in the community through their philanthropic efforts.

“Its a way for us to celebrate the good work that happens within our nonprofit community and our whole community,” said Beth Gaglione, Branch Director of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Each year, members of the Cape Fear Chapter of the AFP vote on one of their peers to be recognized as the Outstanding Fundraising Executive of the Year.

J.C. Lyle, the executive director of Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM), received this recognition last year. WARM is a non-profit organization that makes urgent, safety-related home repairs for low-income homeowners.

“It was really exciting to be included, nominated and selected [for this] position because of the people I have learned from for 10 years as I’ve been in the organization,” Lyle said.

While the period to nominate individuals or organizations is over, it is not too late to purchase tickets to the breakfast.

The Cape Fear Chapter of the AFP will hosting its 2019 National Philanthropy Day Awards breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. at Hotel Ballast at 301 N. Water Street in Wilmington.

“Its a fun but a very quick celebration,” Gaglione said.

To purchase tickets, go to capefeargives.org to purchase tickets and see who has been nominated.

“I really encourage people to take a look at that list because there are some wonderful organizations that I think we all want to celebrate this year,” Gaglione said.