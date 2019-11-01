Cape Fear Fair and Expo kicks off at ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fair is back in town! Friday was opening night of the Cape Fear Fair and Expo at Wilmington International Airport in New Hanover County.

There are several rides, food, and plenty of family activities. Fair Manager Skip Watkins says all rides came from the North Carolina State Fair. He also says there will be more than 200 animals in the livestock exhibit, and special art performances from locals.

Click here for more information on tickets and times.

Check out the video above to see how the first night of the fair kicked off.