Chick-fil-A apologizes for promoting National Sandwich Day on Sunday

(CNN) — Chick-fil-A apologized after it sent an email to customers encouraging them to go out and buy a sandwich on National Sandwich Day. The problem is it lands on Sunday this year.
The fast food chain is famously known for closing every Sunday.
A correction followed the email.
“We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday),” the email read.
Popeyes took advantage of the opportunity to poke fun at Chick-fil-A.
“Seriously… ya’ll good?” the company wrote on Twitter in response to a screenshot of the email.
Popeyes also chose this Sunday for the return of its sold out chicken sandwich.