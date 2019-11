The 2019 Christmas season has begun at Biltmore Estate, marked by the annual tree raising ceremony.

Santa Claus escorted a horse-drawn carriage delivering Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece, a 35-foot Fraser fir tree, to the front door of Biltmore House to kick off Christmas at Biltmore.

Dozens of Biltmore staff members carried the tree into Biltmore House where it will spend the holidays in the Banquet Hall, adorned with lights, gifts and ornaments.