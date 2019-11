CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The future of Freeman Park is still up in the air, but one committee wants the annual passes to remain.

The Freeman Park Committee has voted to recommend annual passes should continue to be sold.

- Advertisement -

Due to erosion, the town is looking at making possible changes, including no overnight camping, shortened hours, selling only daily passes and regulating alcohol.

The town will hold public hearings on November 13 and 16. Both start at 6 p.m.