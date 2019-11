SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — We are less than 55 days days until Christmas. Ahead of it, kids can drop off letters to Santa in Southport.

In front of the Southport Fire Headquarters, located at 1011 North Howe Street, is a red mailbox that will collect letters and send them to the North Pole for Old St. Nick to read before the big day.

Make sure a return address is on the envelope so Santa can write back too.

Kids can drop off letters there from now until Dec. 20.