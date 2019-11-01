Family dog sticks by missing 3-year-old’s side

A missing 3-year-old child out of Scotland County was Thursday morning and is okay, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Deputies spent more than 15 hours searching near Hunt Drive and Marston Road in the Laurel Hill area of Scotland County.

Kersey said 3-year-old Allyson Oxendine wandered off from her home on Hunt Drive around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon. He said the girl was outside with her father, and while he was at the clothesline when she went missing. The father searched for Allyson for about 45 minutes but was unable to find her.

Kersey said several law enforcement agencies, fire departments and rescue teams were helping in the search. Deputies split into teams and were canvassing a wooded area for the child.

Allyson is now back home with her family and little cousins.

