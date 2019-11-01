Father, son discover 100-year-old ship buried on land

NASH COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — A North Carolina father and son have made a historic discovery uncovering a ship built more than 100 years ago buried on their land.

Tim and Ross Fisher say the drought left the land so dry at the beginning of October pieces of wood and steel from the ship were exposed.

“I just sampled a spot right here because it was completely dried up,” Tim Fisher explained. “There was no water running and I hit some wood seven feet down and knew stamp mills weren’t built quite like that.”

Fisher and his son bought the 14 acres of swampland outside Nashville six years ago because it was the site of a former gold mine.

“People would say, ‘you’re crazy buying that land,’ Fisher explained. ” I guess in the end it wasn’t such a bad thing.”

Read more here.