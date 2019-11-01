Florida woman didn’t know she was pregnant, delivers baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFTS) — A Florida woman was in for an unexpected surprise after her new weight loss surgery.
For close to a decade, Daria Yackwack, a former Tampa resident who now lives in Fort Walton Beach, had to live with polycycstic ovary syndrome.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines it as a hormonal imbalance that affects 1 in 10 women. For Yackwack, it meant weight gain and lots of changes for what her future would look like.
“Back when I first got diagnosed, (doctors) were like ‘it’s going to be really hard to get pregnant,'” said Yackwack.
Last year, she made a decision for herself to have gastric sleeve surgery. It was a surgery that would remove more than half of her stomach.