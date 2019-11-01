Four arrested after guns and drugs found at a home in Loris

Four people were arrested after members of the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Loris Wednesday, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department.

According to the report, U.S. Marshals went to the home on the 1300 block of Cedar Brand Road in Loris to apprehend a wanted person and found guns and drugs in plain view.

Alfredo Gore, Ja’Mari Francois, and Truss Hemingway all face drug charges. Eric Rashad Squires is facing an attempted murder charge.

