SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — If you still need to vote or even register to vote, time is running out.

Friday is the last day for same-day registration voting.

- Advertisement -

Once you are registered, you can then vote.

You must prove your eligibility and provide proof of residence.

In New Hanover County, it ends at 7 p.m. In Bladen, you have until 6:30. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. in Pender, Brunswick, and Columbus counties.

Here’s a list of one-stop voting sites for the Nov. 5 election.