Local corporate leaders help build homes with Habitat for Humanity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Community leaders took a break from the corporate ladder Friday to take out their hammers and climb up a different ladder.

Habitat for Humanity held their 2nd Annual CEO Build, a special event which brings local business leaders together to build a home for someone in need.

- Advertisement -

Volunteers in this year’s build included New Hanover Regional Medical Center CEO John Gizdic and Bank of America Local Market President Derek Cohen.

Cohen highlighted how rewarding it is to help with an affordable housing solution with an organization like Habitat for Humanity.

“The actual homeowner is here today. It’s so exciting to see her and some of her children,” Cohen said. ”The smiles on their faces are amazing. I don’t know if you can think of a better way to help a family.”

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Director of Development and Communication Lynne Wooten says their goal for the future is to build two homes side by side and they already have volunteer interest for next year’s build.