Nestle recalls cookie dough due to possible presence of rubber pieces

ARLINGTON, VA (WWAY) — Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some of its cookie dough products due to pieces of rubber that may be in the product.

Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces according to the Food and Drug Administration.

- Advertisement -

According to the FDA website, this voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of the following products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.” These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment.

Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. Click here to see the list of products.