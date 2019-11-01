Pender High School college advisor killed in wreck

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A staff member of the Pender County Schools died in a car wreck on Halloween in western North Carolina.

The school system says Pender High School college advisor, Chantal Warfield, was killed in a crash in Burke County on Oct. 31.

- Advertisement -

According to PCS, Warfield recently joined the high school staff for the 2019-2020 school year but made a huge impression in a short period of time.

“Warfield’s wish was to see all students graduate and be prepared and college and career ready,” Pender High Schools wrote on Facebook. “We know she would tell you to do your best, complete those FAFSAs, and challenge yourselves to be your very best. Warfield was an amazing young lady who truly enjoyed helping our students find their future path in college. She will be missed greatly. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Counseling support for students is available on campus at this time, PCS says.