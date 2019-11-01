People post signs calling out alleged drug dealers

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — Some community members in North Carolina are creating handmade signs to call out alleged drug dealers.

They’re posting the names on stop signs in the Pilot community.

- Advertisement -

“There are people in the neighborhood that are buying drugs and everything and they don’t have electricity…. their kids are suffering,” Crystal Newsom said.

Newsom lives near one of the posted signs on the corner of Stemp Everhart and Tom Hedrick roads.

“There’s a sign right down the street that says you’re now entering a subdivision,” Newsom said. “It’s not a subdivision, it’s a meth division.”

Related Article: Four arrested following Pender County meth bust

Newsom says drug use has drastically changed her son and daughter.

Read more here.