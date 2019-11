SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for your help searching for suspects in a hit and run.

In a Facebook post, the police department says the incident happened at a Walgreens on October 17 around 2 p.m.

They say the suspects were driving a black Suburban.

If you have any information, please contact Sunset Beach Police Department on their Facebook page or call 910-579-6297.