WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re craving barbecue, you’re not too far away from a restaurant named best in the state by Reader’s Digest.

The magazine has published its list of the best all you can eat buffet in every state and named Casey’s Buffet in Wilmington as the best in North Carolina.

Reader’s Digest says the Casey’s is known for its southern soul food.

It’s located at 5559 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.