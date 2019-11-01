WWAY 5th Quarter: November 1, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover Wildcats put their mark on the Mideastern Conference on Friday night taking down West Brunswick 28-7 to move into first place, while Topsail won on a last second field goal over Hoggard, 9-7. Those are just a few of the many great games that took place Friday night in the Cape Fear. Below, are the final scores from the 5th Quarter.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

West Brunswick 7 , New Hanover 28

North Brunswick 42 , Laney 14

Ashley 0 , South Brunswick 36

Hoggard 7 , Topsail 9

St. Pauls 6 , Whiteville 28

South Columbus 35 , West Bladen 22

Fairmont 30 , East Columbus 0

West Columbus 0 , Red Springs 55

Pender 18 , Croatan 55

Heide Trask 14 , Southwest Onslow 62

East Duplin 16, Wallace-Rose Hill 14