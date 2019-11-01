WWAY 5th Quarter: November 1, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover Wildcats put their mark on the Mideastern Conference on Friday night taking down West Brunswick 28-7 to move into first place, while Topsail won on a last second field goal over Hoggard, 9-7. Those are just a few of the many great games that took place Friday night in the Cape Fear. Below, are the final scores from the 5th Quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
West Brunswick 7 , New Hanover 28
North Brunswick 42 , Laney 14
Ashley 0 , South Brunswick 36
Hoggard 7 , Topsail 9
St. Pauls 6 , Whiteville 28
South Columbus 35 , West Bladen 22
Fairmont 30 , East Columbus 0
West Columbus 0 , Red Springs 55
Pender 18 , Croatan 55
Heide Trask 14 , Southwest Onslow 62
East Duplin 16, Wallace-Rose Hill 14