Property Values on the Rise in the Cape Fear Region

‘The real estate market is looking very promising through the end of 2019 and into early next year. Interest rates are still low, inventory is very limited, and the demand for housing continues to climb; factors all pointing to an active 4th & 1st quarter. Homes priced under $500,000.00 in New Hanover County continue to be the most active, selling within hours in some cases with multiple offers. Luxury homes are also in demand however that market isn’t as robust as homes priced under $800K. Home sales in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties are up year to date and the demand for housing in the area is expected to remain high. Taking all these factors into consideration; I’m optimistic our market will remain strong into the foreseeable future.’

