Great Pumpkin Blowout helps raise money for Fort Anderson

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Halloween has come and gone and a few people in the Cape Fear decided to have a little explosive fun with their pumpkins on Saturday.

It was part of the Great Pumpkin Blowout at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site.

Visitors were allowed to bring their own pumpkins and blow them up with Civil War-era torpedoes for just $10.

Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson site manager Jim McKee, told us why this annual event is so important.

“It’s the education and the fun. It’s an opportunity for the kids to get the chance to work on something that was actually used 150 years ago,” McKee said.

This was the fourth year the Great Pumpkin Blowout was held, and in case you missed it this year McKee says they are planning on hosting it again next year.