Man attempts to break world record for pinball play

MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS 58) — A Wisconsin man is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for playing pinball.

Ryan Clancy is planning on playing for more than 30 hours straight. While doing so, he’s also raising money for Children’s Wisconsin.

Clancy began the attempt at 9 a.m. on Friday at Bounce Milwaukee, which he co-owns with his wife.

“I’m going to plunge the first ball now, of what I assume will be 1,600 or 1,700 balls,” Clancy said as he began.

The current record for marathon pinball play is 30 hours and 10 minutes set in 2016. Clancy said he just hopes to beat it, but would love to play for 36 hours.

A few years ago his son Alex had kidney failure and was treated at Children’s Hospital. Clancy said Alex was given great care and made a full recovery. That’s why Clancy is donating 100% of the proceeds to the hospital. The goal is to raise at least $2,000.

Clancy said he hasn’t done too much to prepare for the attempt.

