Man wins $1M in lottery for second time

MENDON, MA (WWAY) — For many, winning a big lottery jackpot is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

But it looks like lightning has struck twice for Rolf Rhodes.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said on Wednesday that he just won a million bucks in its “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” game.

To grab what would become the second golden ticket of his life, Rhodes walked into the Imperial Gas and Country Store in Mendon, a town about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

When he made his latest life-changing purchase, he managed to beat odds of 1 in 1.68 million, according to the lottery.

Rhodes won his first million in the state’s “Hit $1,000” instant game back in May 2018. He opted to receive that prize in a one-time infusion of $650,000 into his bank account.

This time, he’s chosen to receive his $1 million payout in 20 annual installments, valued at $50,000 apiece before taxes, the lottery says.

