Thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Aqua North Carolina reports 7,500 gallons of untreated wastewater has been discharged in the Cape Fear River in New Hanover County.
The company says the discharge happened into an unnamed tributary of the river because of a power outage.
They were notified of the matter at 9:45 a.m. Friday. The news release says the issue was “remediated” within 15 minutes.
Under state law, the company is required to issue a press release when more than 1,000 gallons or more of untreated wastewater reaches surface waters.
Aqua North Carolina serves more than 280,000 residents.