“Time to Rage” becomes Wilmington’s first rage room

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Have you ever been so angry that all you wanted to do is smash something? If so now there is an easier way to do that as the first rage room has opened up the Cape Fear.

“Time to Rage” is the first rage room to open in the Cape Fear Region and it’s located right here in Wilmington.

You can smash a variety of things like, bottles, plates, glasses, and televisions. You can even bring your own items to smash as well.

“Time to Rage” owner Travis Suber says rage rooms have grown in popularity over the last several years.

“We wanted to make sure people had activities that are a little bit different then what they are used to. Maybe they don’t want to do just a bar crawl or maybe they just don’t want to go and see all the breweries, or that type of thing. We wanted to give them something that is active, you get a good cardio workout here, and it’s something that is fun and a little bit crazy,” Suber said.

To book your visit to “Time to Rage” you can visit their website or Facebook page.