Volunteers plant trees after Hurricane Florence damage

WILMINGTON (WWAY)– The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and other organizations planted dozens of canopy trees in the areas Hurricane Florence destroyed.

A spokesperson says it was the largest tree planting they’ve had.

She says prior to this tree planting, volunteers have already put trees on the Riverwalk, Greenfield Lake, Wade Park and plenty more locations in the Cape Fear.

She says for this planting, the Corning Foundation donated a $5,000 grant for volunteers to plant 65 trees in downtown Wilmington.

Volunteer, Eileen Stephens says trees are necessary to our environments.

“They also hold onto water so there’s less runoff, and it’s just a really cyclical kind of improvement to the environment,” Stephens said.

Volunteers from Plastic Ocean Project were also there to encourage people to keep the environment clean by picking up trash where they planted trees.